Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Ronald McDonald House Charities closes down Orlando locations due to coronavirus concerns

Posted By on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 11:26 AM

click image Ronald McDonald House at Nemour's Children's Hospital - PHOTO COURTESY RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES
  • Photo courtesy Ronald McDonald House Charities
  • Ronald McDonald House at Nemour's Children's Hospital
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida announced on Monday that they are temporarily closing down their three Houses in Orlando effective immediately, until later in the month.

In a statement posted to their social media, Ronald McDonald House  stated that the decision was due to positive tests for COVID-19 both in the local Houses and the community at large:
We have reached the difficult decision to temporarily close our Ronald McDonald House programs in Orlando, due to positive cases of COVID-19 in our Houses and the rising number of cases in our community.
Current guest families at the three McDonald Houses will be moved to hotels, at no charge to the families.



The Ronald McDonald Houses in Orlando will remain closed until July 18, when they will reevaluate the situation and decide whether it is safe to reopen or not.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

