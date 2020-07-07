Pointe Orlando displays unofficial sets from 'Friends' and 'That 70s Show,' which may be more interesting than the real ones

After weeks of being holed up in your own apartment, a new attraction at
Pointe Orlando allows you to spend a few minutes inside two of TVs most famous residences. Both Monica’s apartment from Friends and Eric’s basement from That 70’s Show are on display at the pop-up experience.
The experience was slated to open in early June but saw delays due to the pandemic. Tickets through Aug. 15 have already been fully booked, but the attraction now plans to stay until at least Sept. 13.
Guests are required to wear face masks in the lobby area. Timed entry into the sets allows for only one party at a time within them. Between parties, the sets are cleaned. This allows for guests within the sets to be able to remove their face masks, making those selfies feel all the more authentic.
"Screen used" and recreation sets are a popular part of many attractions. Warner Bros. has seen success with its Harry Potter Studio Tour in London and sister production company HBO is set to debut a Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Ireland. That attraction was set to open this year but has since been delayed. Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta is planning to launch its own studio-tour attraction. Just up the street from Pointe Orlando, Madame Tussauds offers fully immersive sets for many of its more popular wax figures, including a large set with interactive photo-ops themed to DC Comic's Justice League.
Warner Bros., the studio behind Friends, has a set experience that’s a part of its Hollywood Studio tour. There, guests can get their photo taken on the famed orange couch on the “real Central Perk Set.”
The company behind the new Pointe Orlando pop-up experience, Fourth Wall Sets, is not affiliated with either production and the screen authentic sets are strictly “artistic recreations” according to their website. Some in the industry have privately expressed concerns that this claim may not be enough to keep studios from trying to block the Orlando attraction and exhibiting show-specific sets.
The legal standing of fan-created content is still very much a gray area. CBS and Paramount threatened legal action against a fan-produced Star Trek film. That case was settled out of court, with the founder of the Kickstarter campaign to finance the movie acknowledging that the film, and a related short film posted on YouTube, were "not approved by Paramount or CBS, and that both works crossed boundaries acceptable to CBS and Paramount relating to copyright law."
Fourth Wall’s fan-built screen-accurate “work of art” sets are unique in their detail and the experience they offer guests. Along with Monica’s apartment and Eric’s basement, their website also mentions a set from Seinfeld. No word on when, where, or if that set will debut.
Tickets to the Pointe Orlando experience are $15 per person. Tickets through September 13 are currently available on Fourth Wall’s website._
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.