Orange County Convention Center's planned $605 million expansion postponed

“Another casualty of the pandemic will be the planned expansion of the Orange County Convention Center, as we knew it. The expansion project will be delayed at the very least,” said Demings.

With the uncertain future of the tourism industry (not to mention conventions/trade shows) in Central Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic, and an accompanying precipitous drop in revenue from tourism development taxes, the construction project was shelved indefinitely.

The $605 million expansion of the Orange County Convention Center is now off the table for the foreseeable future. The Orlando Sentinel reported that Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a news conference Monday afternoon, while running down the new county budget, that this massive construction project has been postponed, if not canceled.