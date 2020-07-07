CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Local author David James Poissant to hold Zoom launch party for his debut novel tonight on Zoom

Posted By on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY DAVID JAMES POISSANT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy David James Poissant/Facebook
Local author David James Poissant is having a launch party for his debut novel, Lake Life, on Tuesday night and you can join in on Zoom.

Lake Life, out through Simon & Schuster, has gotten positive notice from Booklist and Publisher's Weekly ("poignant and beautiful") and just this morning scored a positive review from the New York Times: "There’s a lot of bad behavior here, perhaps because David James Poissant is so good at writing it."

During the virtual event, Poissant will read from the novel, sit for an interview with Jake Wolff, and take questions from attendees.



Poissant is an Orlando resident and an associate professor of English at UCF. He is the author of the award-winning short story collection The Heaven of Animals: Stories, and has been published in Ploughshares, The Southern Review and The Chicago Tribune among many other outlets and anthologies.

In a recent interview with Fiction Writer's Review, Poissant stressed that he wanted to reflect his Southern surroundings in this novel, stating, that "this is the world I know: double-wide trailers, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas."

The Lake Life virtual book launch party is tonight, Tuesday July 7, at 6 p.m. on Zoom. More details and registration information can be found on the Facebook event page or the Eventbrite page. The event is free.


_
