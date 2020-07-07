FC Dallas withdraws from Major League Soccer tournament in Orlando, after 10 players test positive for COVID-19

Major League Soccer announced on Monday night that the FC Dallas team was being withdrawn from the MLS Is Back tournament – set to start Wednesday in Orlando – after multiple players on the team tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released on Monday, the league acknowledged FC Dallas' 10 positive tests and resulting health concerns:
FC Dallas then posted a statement to their Twitter confirming their withdrawal from the tournament:Major League Soccer announced Monday that FC Dallas have been withdrawn from the MLS is Back Tournament due to 10 of the club's players and one member of their technical staff testing positive for COVID-19.
Each of these positive tests either occurred upon the club’s arrival or within a few days of arrival in Orlando. The decision was made in the best interest of the health of all players and staff participating in the tournament, and in line with protocols created in conjunction with local and national health authorities and infectious disease experts, the league said.
July 6, 2020
