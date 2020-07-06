CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 6, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, July 6, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Busch Garden's Popular Safari Experience Is Back



The Serengeti Safari at Busch Gardens is a fan favorite and has now reopened to park guests, but on a limited basis. - LINK

In spite of repeated warning and pleas to wear a mask, Florida posts record high coronavirus numbers over the holiday weekend. - LINK

Looking for a great sandwich?

Bad A's in Winter park has them. - LINK

After shutting down the bars for a second time, Floridians are missing their favorite bartenders and the cocktails they created.

No worries, this Tarpon Springs bar is offering free mixology classes online. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of Magic 107.7

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida sheriff who said he would deputize 'every lawful gun owner' against protesters now says he legally can’t do that Read More

  2. Blaux Portable AC reviews discuss everything in detail Read More

  3. Hey snowflakes, just stay home if you're too scared to wear a mask Read More

  4. On same day as new record for COVID-19 cases, Sen. Rick Scott tells Fox News that Florida doesn’t need a statewide mask order Read More

  5. Florida added 59,000 new coronavirus cases in the past week alone Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation