The Gist

Monday, July 6, 2020

The Gist

Disney accidentally bills annual passholders for months the theme parks were closed

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 10:58 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY WALT DISNEY WORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Walt Disney World/Facebook
Loyal Walt Disney World annual passholders got a grand April Fool's Day-style shock in the wallet over the July 4 weekend when Disney accidentally billed passholders for the months the parks were closed. All at once.

The charges started appearing on Friday afternoon, with passholders on a monthly payment plan suddenly assessed for 3 or 4 months simultaneously, and charges apparently running for hundreds of dollars.



Disney released an official statement to News 13 in short order, apologizing for the accounting error:

The error was chalked up to a "glitch" in the system, and WDW News Today reported that Disney began issuing refunds and reversing charges on Saturday.

Walt Disney World and Animal Kingdom are set to reopen on July 11, Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are set to reopen July 15.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

