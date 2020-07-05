Florida surpasses 200,000 total coronavirus cases over July 4 holiday

click image State outline via Vecteezy/coronavirus artwork via Pxhere/Tmaximumge

The state of Florida released the latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday, and they show a milestone has officially been crossed in the coronavirus pandemic, as the Sunshine State reached 200,111 total cases statewide since March 1.

The new numbers show 10,059 new cases in the last day. That's down from the record-high number of same-day new cases of 11,458 on Friday, but it's the fourth consecutive day of reporting more than 9,000 new cases.

There have been 15,895 statewide hospitalizations reported, with 3,832 people who have died in Florida. The state reported 59,036 new cases from Sunday to Sunday, the highest-ever week since the beginning of the pandemic. 312 people have died in Florida over the past week, and 318,851 tests were administered, also the highest weekly number so far.



Orange County has posted a total of 14,032 cases, up 770 from he prior day. According to the Florida Department of Health's dashboard, 528 people have been hospitalized in Orange County, and 59 have died, the same number as the prior day.

Seminole County has had 3,339 cases and 20 deaths, while Osceola County has had 2,966 cases with 27 deaths, an increase of one death from the prior day. Volusia has had 2,685 cases with 58 deaths.

So far, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has chosen not to issue a mandatory mask order, despite masks showing up to 85 percent effectiveness of spreading the virus.