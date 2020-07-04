One month after second phase of reopening, Florida hits new record-high for coronavirus cases

click to enlarge Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter

On June 3, as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the second phase of his economic reopening efforts, 58,764 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida.

Just one day past a month later, that number has exploded to 190,052, with more than 11,000 new cases in one day on Friday.

Forget New York. Florida and other sunbelt states have become the face — at least for now — of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis has generally downplayed the significance of the spike in cases. In part, he has focused on the numbers including many young adults, who aren’t as likely to suffer severe health consequences as seniors or people with underlying medical conditions.