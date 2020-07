Florida reports over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, a record number

11,458

Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, a new daily record that absolutely obliterates the previous record, which was set last Saturday, June 27, with 9,585 cases.According to the Department of Health, Florida added a total of 10,109 positive cases, 67 new deaths and 325 hospitalizations. The state now has 169,106 confirmed coronavirus cases, 15,150 hospitalizations and a death toll to 3,617.So far, Orange County leads the area withconfirmed cases, with Seminole at, Osceola at, and Volusia atThe Florida Department of Health now says 2,033,794 people have been tested, which is roughly 9.5% of the state's population, and the current rate of positive new tests has increased to 14.59%, as of Wednesday.Today's new case total marks the 30th straight day with new cases in Florida near or over 1,000 per day.Coincidently, Vice President Mike Pence is visiting nearby Tampa with Gov. Ron DeSantis today to discuss the state's fight against COVID-19.This week, Florida Democrats slammed DeSantis for saying state is "not going back" on reopening, despite record spikes in new cases and increasing infections rates.“For much of this pandemic, the governor's approach, like the President's (Donald Trump’s), has been hands-off,” Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, said. “We saw this in reporting transparency, in stay-at-home orders, in beach closings, in wearing masks and in bringing down these incredibly high numbers. It's like he's reluctant to take on a fight to stop the virus, always running after it instead of getting in front of it.”Yesterday, the Harvard Global Health Institute released a new interactive COVID-19 risk level map , that showed Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Polk counties "in the red," meaning local governments should institute stay-at-home orders immediately.Meanwhile, DeSantis has still resisted calls to issue a statewide mask order. "To do police and put criminal penalties on that is something that is probably gonna, would backfire," said DeSantis last week.