OUC flips the switch on new solar farms in Orange and Osceola County

Harmony Solar Energy Center in St. Cloud and Taylor Creek Solar Energy Center in east Orange County, house approximately

600,000 rotating solar panels and

will supply power to six Florida cities including Orlando, Kissimmee and Ocala as part of the

Florida Municipal Solar Project

“We are on our way to becoming a leading solar energy provider on a watts-per-customer basis in Florida. In a few years, we will reach that goal as we expand our solar generation capacity," said Clint Bullock, OUC general manager & CEO. " A cleaner, greener energy future begins here."





On Tuesday, Orlando Utilities Commission activated two new solar farms in Orange and Osceola County that addedmegawattsenough to power 20,000 homesto the power grid as durable new sources of renewable energy.These two solar facilities,These facilities are part of OUC's gradual plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.Feel free to move that benchmark drastically forward, however.