CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Bloggytown

OUC flips the switch on new solar farms in Orange and Osceola County

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 8:12 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY OUC/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy OUC/Facebook
On Tuesday, Orlando Utilities Commission activated two new solar farms in Orange and Osceola County that added 108.5 megawatts  enough to power 20,000 homes  to the power grid as durable new sources of renewable energy.

These two solar facilities, Harmony Solar Energy Center in St. Cloud and Taylor Creek Solar Energy Center in east Orange County, house approximately 600,000 rotating solar panels and will supply power to six Florida cities including Orlando, Kissimmee and Ocala as part of the Florida Municipal Solar Project.

“We are on our way to becoming a leading solar energy provider on a watts-per-customer basis in Florida. In a few years, we will reach that goal as we expand our solar generation capacity," said Clint Bullock, OUC general manager & CEO. "A cleaner, greener energy future begins here."

These facilities are part of OUC's gradual plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.



Feel free to move that benchmark drastically forward, however.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ron DeSantis signs law restricting abortion access in Florida Read More

  2. Surprise birthday party takes Maitland teen 'Back to the Future' Read More

  3. New Fort Wilderness barn gives us our first, and maybe only, glimpse of what Disney's Reflections resort will look like Read More

  4. Gov. DeSantis extends statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium mere hours before it expires Read More

  5. Florida Gov. DeSantis slashes $1 billion from state's budget Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation