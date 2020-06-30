Timucua Arts Foundation announces new performance season of in-house music livestreams

click image Photo by Rayon Richards courtesy Ulysses Owens Jr./Facebook

Ulysses Owens Jr.

“We’re looking for ways to be a resource in these difficult times. To that end, although we’re sadly keeping our doors closed to the public for the next several months, we’re welcoming local and visiting musicians to our stage, whom we’ve been scheduling for a while, said Benoit Glazer, Timucua artistic director. " Our goal is to ensure the safest health safety protocols for everyone involved, while continuing to do what we do, with your support: to put on a good show for you."



With one show a month currently planned, stretching from August through December, the programming on offer combines local and out-of-town talent for an eclectic mix of styles. Additionally, these shows are ticketed events to raise some much-needed revenue for these performing musicians.

Aug. 14: Kelly Kim. $10-$20 suggested donation.

Sept. 18: Ulysses Owens with Generation Y Ensemble. $20-$25 suggested donation.

Oct. 18: Yuval Amihai. $10-$20 suggested donation.

Nov. 17: Sinking Ship Is Still A Ship. (Collaboration between Burrow Press and Central Florida Composers Forum.) Free.

Dec. 16: M&M Latin Jazz Ensemble. $20 suggested donation.