The Heard

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The Heard

Timucua Arts Foundation announces new performance season of in-house music livestreams

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 11:17 AM

click image Ulysses Owens Jr. - PHOTO BY RAYON RICHARDS COURTESY ULYSSES OWENS JR./FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Rayon Richards courtesy Ulysses Owens Jr./Facebook
  • Ulysses Owens Jr.
Rolling with the punches amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, arts nonprofit and show space Timucua Arts Foundation has announced a new season of in-house music livestreams. And, unlike the archival streaming content they've been broadcasting since March, these performances will be brand-new and filmed live at Timucua on the day, though with no audience.

“We’re looking for ways to be a resource in these difficult times. To that end, although we’re sadly keeping our doors closed to the public for the next several months, we’re welcoming local and visiting musicians to our stage, whom we’ve been scheduling for a while, said Benoit Glazer, Timucua artistic director. "Our goal is to ensure the safest health safety protocols for everyone involved, while continuing to do what we do, with your support: to put on a good show for you."

With one show a month currently planned, stretching from August through December, the programming on offer combines local and out-of-town talent for an eclectic mix of styles. Additionally, these shows are ticketed events to raise some much-needed revenue for these performing musicians.

Aug. 14: Kelly Kim. $10-$20 suggested donation.
Sept. 18: Ulysses Owens with Generation Y Ensemble. $20-$25 suggested donation.
Oct. 18: Yuval Amihai. $10-$20 suggested donation.
Nov. 17: Sinking Ship Is Still A Ship. (Collaboration between Burrow Press and Central Florida Composers Forum.) Free.
Dec. 16: M&M Latin Jazz Ensemble. $20 suggested donation.

Timucua Arts Foundation will also continue their series of free archival livestreams of past performances. Definitely don't miss the Karl Berger with Billy Martin broadcast on July 31.



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

