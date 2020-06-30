Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Orange County Animal Services temporarily closes after several employees test positive for COVID-19
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 10:19 AM
Orange County Animal Services
Photo courtesy Orange County Animal Services
Gracie, a current shelter pet at Orange County Animal Services
has temporarily closed its doors to the public after three employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the OCAS Facebook on Sunday.
"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors, we are temporarily closing to the public," stated Orange County Animal Services on their social media.
The shelter has been sanitized and a small group of essential staff will continue to care for the animals on the premises. Additionally, OCAS is still allowing you to drop off stray pets, but asks that you remain in your car while doing this.
This is a very difficult time for the shelter, which has seen pet adoptions dip during the continuing coronavirus pandemic, according to OCAS Division Manager Diane Summers in a recent interview
with WESH 2.
When they do reopen, take a peep at their online listenings of adoptable animals
and adopt a pet. They would make excellent company at this particular moment.
