Bloggytown

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Bloggytown

Orange County Animal Services temporarily closes after several employees test positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge Gracie, a current shelter pet at Orange County Animal Services - PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Animal Services
  • Gracie, a current shelter pet at Orange County Animal Services
Orange County Animal Services has temporarily closed its doors to the public after three employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the OCAS Facebook on Sunday.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors, we are temporarily closing to the public," stated Orange County Animal Services on their social media.



The shelter has been sanitized and a small group of essential staff will continue to care for the animals on the premises. Additionally, OCAS is still allowing you to drop off stray pets, but asks that you remain in your car while doing this.

This is a very difficult time for the shelter, which has seen pet adoptions dip during the continuing coronavirus pandemic, according to OCAS Division Manager Diane Summers in a recent interview with WESH 2.

When they do reopen, take a peep at their online listenings of adoptable animals and adopt a pet. They would make excellent company at this particular moment.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

