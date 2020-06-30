CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Bloggytown

Local mental health advocates to put on Black Mental Health Matters online event this Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 3:07 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY PEER SUPPORT SPACE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Peer Support Space/Facebook
On Wednesday, Orlando grassroots and advocacy organization Peer Support Space is putting on their first virtual event, Black Mental Health Matters, a "response to the increased need for healing and emotional support systems for Black community members" to coincide with the first day of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

Aimed at facilitating communication and the sharing of resources and experiences to aid healing, the virtual Black Mental Health Matters seminar is not so much a one-off event as it is a continuing "emotional justice movement," to promote community-based healing and support.

"What we are experiencing in the Black community is collective trauma. Witnessing lives being lost on national television, on our phones, and the constant reminders of our compromised safety consistently, readily broadcasted on social media screens — this has a negative impact on the wellbeing of our communities," said Jeffrey McCary of Peer Support Space in a press release. "Now, it is more important than ever that we create spaces for healing in our Black communities, to show up for one another, and to support each other."

The event promises panel discussions, performances  including poet/storyteller Briannah Hill and comedian Kevin Deane – and small group discussions. The event's moderator is Briana E. Lewis, a healing professional specializing in trauma recovery.



Peer Support Space, a grassroots organization and mental health nonprofit based in Central Florida that seeks to "build, and be a local hub for, diverse peer-led recovery communities" and mental health resources, is putting on this event. Peer Support Space put on an earlier Black Mental Health Matters event back in March.

Black Mental Health Matters takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. Register for the event here. Find more info, including Zoom login info, here on Eventbrite. This event is free.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Surprise birthday party takes Maitland teen 'Back to the Future' Read More

  2. Florida Gov. DeSantis slashes $1 billion from state's budget Read More

  3. Florida manatee deaths are way up this year, and experts point to COVID-19 as a factor Read More

  4. Florida looks for a 'way forward' on bars reopening Read More

  5. Video shows angry Florida man trying to fight his way into a Walmart after refusing to wear a face mask Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation