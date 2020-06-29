CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Monday, June 29, 2020

Bloggytown

Floridians' most-searched term on Dictionary.com right now is 'social distance'

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 5:07 PM

click to enlarge Savannah of Gatorland explains social distancing to guests - SCREENSHOT VIA GATORLAND/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Gatorland/YouTube
  • Savannah of Gatorland explains social distancing to guests

After recent news that Floridians just don't seem to get the whole social distancing concept — something backed up by our record COVID-19 infection rates — maybe there's hope.

Last week week, Dictionary.com posted a map displaying the top-searched terms by state during the pandemic, and Floridians apparently have been doing research on how to stand apart from each other.

Florida's top-searched term? "Social distance."

Hey, if Sunshine State residents haven't exactly been delivering on social distancing, at least we're looking it up.

Not surprisingly, "social distance," "quarantining" and "COVID-19" were among states' most-searched terms, according to dictionary.com. And then there were a few curve balls, including Kansas' "stir crazy," Missouri's "looting" and Michigan's "hydroxychloroquine." (Let's hope in the latter case, dictionary.com's definition includes some variation of the phrase "that shit doesn't work.")

So, Florida, keep looking up "social distance" on dictionary.com, let it sink in and — by all means — start doing it. Otherwise, shit's only going to get worse.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

