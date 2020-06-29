Floridians' most-searched term on Dictionary.com right now is 'social distance'

click to enlarge Screenshot via Gatorland/YouTube

After recent news that Floridians just don't seem to get the whole social distancing concept — something backed up by our record COVID-19 infection rates — maybe there's hope.

Last week week, Dictionary.com posted a map displaying the top-searched terms by state during the pandemic, and Floridians apparently have been doing research on how to stand apart from each other.

Florida's top-searched term? "Social distance."

Hey, if Sunshine State residents haven't exactly been delivering on social distancing, at least we're looking it up.

Not surprisingly, "social distance," "quarantining" and "COVID-19" were among states' most-searched terms, according to dictionary.com. And then there were a few curve balls, including Kansas' "stir crazy," Missouri's "looting" and Michigan's "hydroxychloroquine." (Let's hope in the latter case, dictionary.com's definition includes some variation of the phrase "that shit doesn't work.")

So, Florida, keep looking up "social distance" on dictionary.com, let it sink in and — by all means — start doing it. Otherwise, shit's only going to get worse.