CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Bloggytown

Vice President Mike Pence calls off Florida appearances

Posted By on Sat, Jun 27, 2020 at 8:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

As President Donald Trump gears up his reelection campaign in Florida, appearances scheduled Thursday by Vice President Mike Pence in Sarasota and Lake Wales have been called off.

The Republican Party of Sarasota County said Saturday that Pence’s appearance in Sarasota has been “postponed to a later date” but did not explain the reasons. Similarly, the organization America First Policies announced it was postponing an event in Lake Wales that was slated to include an appearance by Pence.

In an announcement, America First Policies pointed to making the decision “out of an abundance of caution at this time.” Florida has seen a massive surge of cases of the coronavirus this month, including 9,585 additional cases reported Saturday.

Democrats seized on the postponement of the trip to blast Trump and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, describing them as having their “head in the sand” during the pandemic.

“Even Mike Pence cannot defend Donald Trump’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic as cases surge in Florida,” Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said in a prepared statement Saturday.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld's largest shareholder may be pushing the company into bankruptcy Read More

  2. Within 30 minutes, Disney World Annual Passholders claim every open theme park reservation Read More

  3. Gov. DeSantis says Florida isn't ready for third phase of reopening Read More

  4. Florida business groups question Gov. DeSantis' refusal to issue statewide masks requirement Read More

  5. LeptoConnect reviews: Real or scam? [2020 Update] Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation