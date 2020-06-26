CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Friday, June 26, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence to campaign for Trump in Florida

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 12:01 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Florida to campaign next week.



With Florida a crucial state in the 2020 presidential election, Pence will bring his “Faith in America” tour to an 11:30 a.m. July 2 appearance at the Sarasota Event Center, according to an announcement Thursday by President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Tickets are being distributed online on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per mobile number. The organization America First Policies, which supports Trump, also announced that Pence is slated to appear at 2:30 p.m. July 2 at Oakley Transport, Inc., in Lake Wales.

Pence made trips to Florida in May, including joining Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis to watch the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft launch on May 30 at Cape Canaveral.

click to enlarge Pence visited Beth's Burger Bar with Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando on May 21. - SCREENSHOT VIA CSPAN
  • Screenshot via CSPAN
  • Pence visited Beth's Burger Bar with Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando on May 21.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

