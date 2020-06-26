Orlando Weekly's Bite30 restaurant promotion will offer takeout due to COVID-19

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Artisan's Table

Bite30, the city-wide promotion featuring 30-plus local restaurants serving $30 prix fixe three-course menus for 30 days, will be offering takeout options for the first time in the promotion’s decade-long history.



“The promotion is specifically designed to bring people into restaurants for a three-course meal experience at a discounted price to experience the service, the ambience, the food fresh out of the kitchen as it’s meant to be served. The restaurants also rely on incremental sales, such as cocktails, to offset the discounted meals,” said Graham Jarrett, Bite30 founder and publisher of Orlando Weekly who produces the promotion. “For those reasons, it has always been a dine-in only promotion. However, due to recent developments surrounding the pandemic, we are strongly urging restaurants to offer a takeout option, which will carry a $5 surcharge. Takeout will cost the restaurants more in take-out containers and utensils, while simultaneously limiting the opportunity for additional revenue, and the restaurants need the revenue. I think the surcharge is the least we can do as customers, and I do anticipate many establishments will make their Tito’s cocktails available for takeout as well.”

Additionally, Orlando Weekly is making all restaurants pledge to adhere to strict COVID-19 safety guidelines. “There has been much talk about establishments not following the rules. We certainly don’t want to push our community into the establishments that are not taking the utmost precautions. This is a high-quality list of restaurants, and we anticipate full compliance,” added Jarrett.

Bite30, which usually runs the entire month of June, was canceled due to coronavirus and recently rescheduled in response to requests from restaurants as Phase 2 reopening began. As daily new case counts of the virus have skyrocketed in Florida over the past two weeks, Orlando Weekly has reported on establishments closing again voluntarily as a result of COVID infection and concerns, triggering Jarrett and the Bite30 team to shift thinking regarding the promotion in order to ensure the safety of residents, while also allowing the promotion to go on to the benefit of our local restaurants and economy.

Bite30 focuses on highlighting local restaurants throughout Central Florida that reflect the local culinary culture. This year’s list includes prestigious veterans such as Winter Park’s Ravenous Pig and Downtown’s Artisan’s Table as well as new spots, including Windermere’s Feather and Quill.

“We are excited to be able to do a promotion like this, considering the circumstances. I think we all need something fun to participate in and nothing is better than delicious local food. At this time, it's just necessary that it look a little different. We want everyone to enjoy the promotion and for the restaurants to benefit, but above all, we want everyone to stay healthy and safe,” said Jarrett.

For more information on Bite30 or to apply to be a participating restaurant or sponsor, go to Bite30.com.