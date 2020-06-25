CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Organizing For All Black Lives Fund launched by local LGBTQ+ activists in partnership with Contigo Fund

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-06-15_at_7.24.56_pm.png

The local activists and organizers behind the Contigo Fund have announced the formation of the Organizing For All Black Lives Fund, an initiative dedicated to funding Black LGBTQ+ groups and efforts in Central Florida "particularly those led by and for Black Transgender, Gender nonconforming, and Gender Nonbinary community and Sex Workers."

Spurred by Black Lives Matter the recent killing of trans man Tony McDade by Tallahassee police at the end of May, and the continuing violence against trans women throughout Florida, the Organizing For All Black Lives Fund aims to "support grassroots organizing to build visibility and power, promote safety, and amplify demands of those most impacted by both anti-Black racism and gender discrimination."

This Fund will be further boosted by a matching grant from the Out in the South Fund, an organization that dispenses grants to "catalyze locally-driven Southern funds that address the needs and strengthen the assets of LGBTQ communities in the South." Even more than just in-kind, Out of the South will match every donation 3-1.



The Contigo Fund, launched in the wake of the Pulse nightclub massacre in 2016, has a strong record of financial support to "grassroots efforts that advance Latinx and LGBTQ causes," including local organization Zebra Coalition, Miracle of Love and QLatinx.

More information on the Organizing For All Black Lives Fund and how to donate can be found here.


_

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

