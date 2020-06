Organizing For All Black Lives Fund launched by local LGBTQ+ activists in partnership with Contigo Fund

click to enlarge

groups and efforts in Central Florida

"particularly those led by and for Black Transgender, Gender nonconforming, and Gender Nonbinary community and Sex Workers."

support grassroots organizing to build visibility and power, promote safety, and amplify demands of those most impacted by both anti-Black racism and gender discrimination.

Out in the South Fund , an organization that dispenses grants to "

catalyze locally-driven Southern funds that address the needs and strengthen the assets of LGBTQ communities in the South

." Even more than just in-kind, Out of the South will match every donation 3-1.

grassroots efforts that advance Latinx and LGBTQ causes,"

including local organization

Zebra Coalition, Miracle of Love and QLatinx.





The local activists and organizers behind the Contigo Fund have announced the formation of the Organizing For All Black Lives Fund, an initiative dedicated to funding Black LGBTQ+Spurred by Black Lives Matter the recent killing of trans man Tony McDade by Tallahassee police at the end of May, and the continuing violence against trans women throughout Florida , the Organizing For All Black Lives Fund aims to "This Fund will be further boosted by a matching grant from theThe Contigo Fund , launched in the wake of the Pulse nightclub massacre in 2016, has a strong record of financial support to "More information on the Organizing For All Black Lives Fund and how to donate can be found here.