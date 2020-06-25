CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 25, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Florida's COVID Numbers Shatter Records, Again



Florida smashes the nationwide record for one day COVID-19 numbers, posting more than 55-hundred new cases Wednesday. - LINK

Earlier this week, Governor DeSantis pulled the liquor license at the Knight's Pub adjacent to UCF.

The bar's owner now says he's being used as a "scapegoat" for bars and nightclubs statewide. - LINK

Something sweet and adorable is making its way back to Orlando's Leu Gardens. - LINK

Great news!

The 2020 Florida Film Festival, originally scheduled for April, will now roll out the red carpet in August. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of Magic 1077

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld's largest shareholder may be pushing the company into bankruptcy Read More

  2. Dense Saharan dust plume to reach Florida this week, impacting hurricane season Read More

  3. The owner of the Knight's Bar near UCF says his establishment is being used as a 'scapegoat' Read More

  4. Video shows angry Florida man trying to fight his way into a Walmart after refusing to wear a face mask Read More

  5. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just welcomed a new baby giraffe Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation