Thursday, June 25, 2020
Gov. DeSantis signs bipartisan bill protecting domestic violence survivors and their pets
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 3:20 PM
Photo courtesy ASPCA/Facebook
Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill C.S./S.B. 1082 into state law, and its good news for domestic violence survivors and their pets.
This new law ensures that family pets are included in restraining orders filed against abusers, both protecting pets from harm and ensuring that these pets and their owners will be kept together in escaping an abusive and dangerous situation.
Research conducted by the ASPCA shows that the overwhelming majority of pet-owning women who seek refuge in domestic violence shelters report that their abusers threatened, hurt or killed a family pet.
The bipartisan bill was championed by Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow), and Reps. Sam Killebrew (R-Winter Haven).
DeSantis has been praised by the ASPCA and the Flagler Humane Society for signing this legislation.
Jennifer Hobgood, senior director of state legislation for the ASPCA, laid out the importance of S.B. 1082 in a statement to Orlando Weekly:
“As our nation responds to this pandemic, reports of increasing rates of domestic violence have surfaced in many areas, including Florida. This lifesaving law now makes it clear that courts may include family pets in temporary restraining orders, and we thank Governor DeSantis for signing this bill to help domestic violence survivors and their pets reach safety.”
The law goes into effect July 1.
_
