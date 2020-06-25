CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Downtown Orlando Hamburger Mary's closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 8:44 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY HAMBURGER MARY'S/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Hamburger Mary's/Facebook

Downtown bar, eatery and drag haven Hamburger Mary's announced on their Facebook page Wednesday night that they will be closing temporarily because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hamburger Mary's will be closed through Monday while the entire staff gets tested, and they sanitize and clean their Church Street building.

The post explained that the staff member in question "is doing well and has very light symptoms of the virus," and is not employed "in a customer contact position at Mary's."

"We look forward to welcoming you back to Mary's as soon as possible," the posting concluded. "Please stay safe. Please wear a mask. From a business owner's perspective, it's really hard to see the light at the end of this tunnel. We have been kicked, bruised, and kicked again, but we are strong. We will get through this."

As coronavirus numbers surge wildly upwards in Florida, more Orlando businesses, including Will's Pub, Lazy Moon, and the Matador, have temporarily closed their doors due to staff or patrons being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Related Locations

  • Hamburger Mary's

    • 110 W. Church St. , Unit H Downtown
    • phone (321) 319-0600; (321) 319-0601 (FAX)

