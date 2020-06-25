Downtown Orlando Hamburger Mary's closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

click image Photo courtesy Hamburger Mary's/Facebook

Downtown bar, eatery and drag haven Hamburger Mary's announced on their Facebook page Wednesday night that they will be closing temporarily because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hamburger Mary's will be closed through Monday while the entire staff gets tested, and they sanitize and clean their Church Street building.

The post explained that the staff member in question "is doing well and has very light symptoms of the virus," and is not employed "in a customer contact position at Mary's."

"We look forward to welcoming you back to Mary's as soon as possible," the posting concluded. "Please stay safe. Please wear a mask. From a business owner's perspective, it's really hard to see the light at the end of this tunnel. We have been kicked, bruised, and kicked again, but we are strong. We will get through this."

As coronavirus numbers surge wildly upwards in Florida, more Orlando businesses, including Will's Pub, Lazy Moon, and the Matador, have temporarily closed their doors due to staff or patrons being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19.