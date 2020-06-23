Tinnitus can be a very frustrating disease that has the potential to affect thousands of people around the world. Those who are affected may experience various symptoms such as humming sounds, face difficulty hearing, or constantly feeling like someone is whistling near them. All these symptoms are a definite sign of tinnitus and can make everyday life miserable if not given proper attention and treatment. So far, medical science has not developed any cure or medical treatment to fight tinnitus.
In the majority of cases, only the patient hears these noises; however, in some rare cases, the physician is also able to hear these noises caused by the irregular blood flow in the arteries. These rare cases are a sign of objective tinnitus, while the more common condition is called subjective tinnitus.
Subjective tinnitus can affect either one or both the ears, depending on how serious the problem is and how much damage it has caused to the brain. There can be multiple causes of this frustrating problem and it is near impossible to trace down what exactly might trigger it. Many researchers categorize the disease into four types- acute, chronic, subjective, and objective.
Many people don’t take this problem seriously because they think it is not a life-threatening condition and might go away with time. What they don’t consider is the fact that it is directly linked to the functioning of the brain. It is true that people may not die as a result of tinnitus, but if left untreated, it can result in more serious complications. In some cases, it might even be itself a sign of something more serious.
Click Here to Get Sonus Complete For The Most Discounted Price
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.