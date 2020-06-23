JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

I-4 is about to be even more of a nightmare with multiple closures throughout downtown Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 3:09 PM

Get your GPS apps ready, Orlando drivers. The continuing grind that is the I-4 Ultimate expansion is about to involve several road closures and reroutings around the downtown Orlando area. Some of these changes started as early as … over the weekend.

Here's a rundown of the recent closures impacting downtown, straight from the Florida Department of Transportation. (If you need/want them, FDOT has posted detour maps for each closure at that link.)
-Periodic nighttime and potential daytime closures of Parramore Avenue under S.R. 408 are likely to occur throughout 2020 and into early 2021 to accommodate bridge work.
-The outside lane on Anderson Street from Division Avenue to the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp is closed until mid-June. This closes eastbound Anderson Street access to eastbound I-4.
-Both directions of South Street under I-4 are closed until early July.
-Colonial Drive under I-4 will close nightly between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 22–26.
-Rosalind Avenue under State Road 408 will close nightly between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. June 22-27.
-The westbound I-4 ramp from Ivanhoe Boulevard will close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. June 22-29.
-Washington Street under I-4 will close nightly between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. June 22-24.
-Church Street under I-4 will close nightly between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. June 20-24.
-The eastbound I-4 exit ramp to Colonial Drive will close nightly between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until June 25.
-Michigan Street under I-4 closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 21–26.
-The westbound I-4 entrance from Amelia Street will close nightly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. June 20-27.

More closures are planned for the coming weeks.



Some of the I-4 Ultimate expansion work was able to be expedited earlier this year due to decreased traffic caused by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

