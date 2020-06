I-4 is about to be even more of a nightmare with multiple closures throughout downtown Orlando

click image Photo courtesy FDOT

-Periodic nighttime and potential daytime closures of Parramore Avenue under S.R. 408 are likely to occur throughout 2020 and into early 2021 to accommodate bridge work.

-The outside lane on Anderson Street from Division Avenue to the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp is closed until mid-June. This closes eastbound Anderson Street access to eastbound I-4.

-Both directions of South Street under I-4 are closed until early July.

-Colonial Drive under I-4 will close nightly between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 22–26.

-Rosalind Avenue under State Road 408 will close nightly between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. June 22-27.

-The westbound I-4 ramp from Ivanhoe Boulevard will close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. June 22-29.

-Washington Street under I-4 will close nightly between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. June 22-24.

-Church Street under I-4 will close nightly between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. June 20-24.

-The eastbound I-4 exit ramp to Colonial Drive will close nightly between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until June 25.

-Michigan Street under I-4 closes nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 21–26.

-The westbound I-4 entrance from Amelia Street will close nightly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. June 20-27.

Get your GPS apps ready, Orlando drivers. The continuing grind that is the I-4 Ultimate expansion is about to involve several road closures and reroutings around the downtown Orlando area. Some of these changes started as early as … over the weekend.Here's a rundown of the recent closures impacting downtown, straight from the Florida Department of Transportation . (If you need/want them, FDOT has posted detour maps for each closure at that link.)More closures are planned for the coming weeks.Some of the I-4 Ultimate expansion work was able to be expedited earlier this year due to decreased traffic caused by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.