The therapeutic benefits of Cannabidiol, or CBD, are making it popular all around the world. It is derived from the cannabis or hemp plant. CBD is able to bind with the cannabinoid receptors in the endocannabinoid system and modulates different body activities. It is not a psychoactive compound and is beneficial for alleviating many health problems like stress, anxiety, chronic pain, epilepsy etc. CBD oil is made by diluting the CBD extract with carrier oil.
Recent studies show that CBD oil may actually help with obesity and weight loss. Obesity is a medical condition that occurs due to excessive amounts of fat in the body. Research says that, by 2019, around 37% of adults and 17% of children in the United States were obese. Obesity or being overweight can lead to many diseases. Since CBD is beneficial in the treatment of many health problems, scientists are interested in looking at the effect of CBD oil on obesity.
