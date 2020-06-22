JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Monday, June 22, 2020

Many Disney resorts reopen their doors to guests today ahead of theme parks reopening in July

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 6:01 PM

click image Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort - PHOTO COURTESY DISNEY VACATION CLUB
  • Photo courtesy Disney Vacation Club
  • Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort

Today, Disney hits another milestone on their gradual reopening process with a number of Disney Vacation Club resorts throwing their doors open, but with new safety regimens in place.

The following resorts are back in business today: Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village, Disney’s Beach Club Villas, Disney’s BoardWalk Villas, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, and the Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.

Between now and October, other Disney resort properties will reopen one at a time, including Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Several Disney resorts will not be open to the public as they will be housing NBA players and their families, as the NBA finishes their season at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are set to reopen on July 11, and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

All guests at these resorts age 2 and up must wear a mask or face covering in all public areas.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

