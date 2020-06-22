JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 22, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, June 22, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

So How Has COVID-19 Affected Our Shark Population?



There's been very little "good news" coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, until now. At least there are fewer sharks off our coast. - LINK

Overnight construction will shut down parts of Colonial Drive in Orlando this week. - LINK

Over the weekend, Governor DeSantis signed 21 new bills into law. - LINK

Mills 50's Tori Tori is closing again, even though no one on their staff has tested positive for the coronavirus. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of Magic 107.7

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Facing record coronavirus cases, Florida Gov. DeSantis defends reopening state's economy Read More

  2. These are the bills Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed into law Read More

  3. Disney World posts ‘disappointing’ list of canceled special events, tours and dining experiences when parks reopen Read More

  4. Another record-high day of new COVID-19 cases in Florida, as state surpasses 90,000 Read More

  5. Milk District venue Iron Cow is closing its doors for now due to concerns over coronavirus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation