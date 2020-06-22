Bovine Steakhouse opens on Park Avenue in Winter Park after more than two years of anticipation

click to enlarge
It's been two and a half years in the making
, but Bovine Steakhouse is finally firing up filets and chops on Park Avenue.
After a significant renovation, JM Hospitality, the same group behind the 310 restaurants in Winter Park, Lake Eola and Lake Nona as well as Blu on the Avenue, have opened their high-end refuge of red meat in the old Park Plaza Gardens space in Winter Park.
Judging from this video posted by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce
, the steakhouse has a real Chicago steakhouse vibe, with brick walls, dark hues and a masculine mien.
No surprise, then, that steaks are procured from Chicago-based Linz Heritage Angus
, a reputable outfit whose Black Angus cattle are renowned for their genetics.
Of note is the dry-aged ribeye on Bovine's menu. The meat is wet-aged for 30 days before being dry-aged for another 30. Cost for the 22-ouncer is $72.
You can view the full menu here
.
Bovine is open from 4-10 p.m. daily and is adhering to social distancing guidelines while limiting capacity inside the restaurant to 50 percent.
All staff are donning masks, and guests are required to do so as well until seated.
— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.