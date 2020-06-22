JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 22, 2020

Tip Jar

Bovine Steakhouse opens on Park Avenue in Winter Park after more than two years of anticipation

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge BOVINE STEAKHOUSE
  • Bovine Steakhouse
It's been two and a half years in the making, but Bovine Steakhouse is finally firing up filets and chops on Park Avenue.

After a significant renovation, JM Hospitality, the same group behind the 310 restaurants in Winter Park, Lake Eola and Lake Nona as well as Blu on the Avenue, have opened their high-end refuge of red meat in the old Park Plaza Gardens space in Winter Park.



Judging from this video posted by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, the steakhouse has a real Chicago steakhouse vibe, with brick walls, dark hues and a masculine mien.

No surprise, then, that steaks are procured from Chicago-based Linz Heritage Angus, a reputable outfit whose Black Angus cattle are renowned for their genetics.

Of note is the dry-aged ribeye on Bovine's menu. The meat is wet-aged for 30 days before being dry-aged for another 30. Cost for the 22-ouncer is $72.

You can view the full menu here.

Bovine is open from 4-10 p.m. daily and is adhering to social distancing guidelines while limiting capacity inside the restaurant to 50 percent.

All staff are donning masks, and guests are required to do so as well until seated.

— Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Facing record coronavirus cases, Florida Gov. DeSantis defends reopening state's economy Read More

  2. These are the bills Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed into law Read More

  3. Disney World posts ‘disappointing’ list of canceled special events, tours and dining experiences when parks reopen Read More

  4. Another record-high day of new COVID-19 cases in Florida, as state surpasses 90,000 Read More

  5. Amid record-high COVID-19 rates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says masks should be voluntary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation