Amid economic reopening, Florida officially reaches 100,000 coronavirus cases

click to enlarge Screenshot via Orange TV/YouTube

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Monday

Florida reached a grim milestone Monday, passing 100,000 total COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the state Department of Health.

Since Sunday, Florida added 2,926 new infections, bringing the total to 100,217. There were 12 new deaths during that time, with one apiece for Orange, Seminole and Lake counties. The total official statewide death toll now stands at 3,173.

Between the last two Sundays, Florida added 21,723 new reported cases, the highest one-week total since since March. In that week, Florida reported 230 more deaths.

Orange County now has 5,157 cases and 49 deaths. Seminole has had 1,361 cases and 16 deaths. Volusia county has had 1,263 cases with 53 deaths, and Osceola has had 1,080 cases with 23 deaths.

In a Saturday press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his decision to reopen the economy, arguing that many of the new cases are among young people who are more likely to be asymptomatic.

The Florida Department of Health issued a new public health advisory on Saturday, urging people to wear masks if they are unable to social distance, and to avoid crowds of more than 50 people. DeSantis also recommended people wear masks, but would not make it a statewide mandate.

Orange County's health department administrator Dr. Raul Pino said at a press event Monday, "the most important change in the pandemic has been that it's going lower. That's the change for us here in Orange ... it has gotten dramatically younger."



Gov. Ron DeSantis has attributed the spikes in cases to more widespread testing, something Sen. Rick Scott seemed to dispute on Monday morning on CNBC.