Sunday, June 21, 2020

Milk District venue Iron Cow is closing its doors due to concerns over coronavirus

Posted By on Sun, Jun 21, 2020 at 4:13 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY IRON COW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Iron Cow/Facebook
Milk District venue and bar Iron Cow has announced this weekend that they are closing voluntarily, as Florida's coronavirus numbers continue to surge dangerously high.

"We had a team meeting and decided to close after this weekend voluntarily. We have now decided to close effective immediately. God speed to all who have tested positive, or are struggling," wrote the venue on Facebook. "Condolences to all those who have lost someone. We will re open when we feel it’s safe."

No reopening date has been set as of this writing.



This news follows the temporary closing of Mills 50 venue Will's Pub on Friday, after a patron visited the bar on Thursday night, and then tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. Tampa concert venues the Crowbar and Orpheum have also announced that they are shutting down this weekend because staff either tested positive for COVID-19 (Orpheum) or came into contact with someone who had tested positive (Crowbar).

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis' statewide "reopening" plan, now on Phase 2, bars and restaurants may be open at 50 percent capacity.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

