The long-awaited St. Pete Pier reopening is July 6

After rescheduling and years of construction, the St. Pete Pier is now set to open Monday, July 6.
“It’s been a long and winding road, but we’ve arrived at our destination: A dynamic, 26-acre waterfront playground that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come,” St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a press release. “It’s time for everyone to experience all the Pier District and St. Pete Pier has to offer.”
The release states there will be no organized mass gathering to coincide with the opening, due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. Additional details regarding the opening’s safety measures will be updated soon, the release said.
Complete with a wooden playground, a fishing deck, a local market vendor area and several restaurants and shops, the waterfront attraction will be free to the public.
This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay._
