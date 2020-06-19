JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 19, 2020

The Gist

The long-awaited St. Pete Pier reopening is July 6

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 6:28 PM

click to enlarge The St. Pete Pier - PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
  • The St. Pete Pier

After rescheduling and years of construction, the St. Pete Pier is now set to open Monday, July 6.

“It’s been a long and winding road, but we’ve arrived at our destination: A dynamic, 26-acre waterfront playground that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come,” St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a press release. “It’s time for everyone to experience all the Pier District and St. Pete Pier has to offer.”

The release states there will be no organized mass gathering to coincide with the opening, due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. Additional details regarding the opening’s safety measures will be updated soon, the release said.

Complete with a wooden playground, a fishing deck, a local market vendor area and several restaurants and shops, the waterfront attraction will be free to the public.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Masks become mandatory in Orange County, as Florida hits record-high 3,207 new coronavirus cases Read More

  2. Following heated debate about race, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz reveals Cuban-born son taken in by his family at age 12 Read More

  3. Orlando marks Juneteenth with Friday events and demonstrations all over the city Read More

  4. Florida just added more than 3,822 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a new single-day record Read More

  5. Florida man with machete face tattoo accused of machete attack Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation