Organize Florida Education Fund and the Grand Collab host Juneteenth Virtual Jubilee on Friday night

Here's a last-minute addition to your Juneteenth celebration plans: a socially distant way to get together to celebrate Blackness, with a renewed focus on fighting racism.
The Organize Florida Education Fund is teaming up with Orlando's the Grand Collab to host a "Juneteenth Virtual Jubilee" live on Twitch tonight, Friday, starting at 8.
The evening will feature Central Florida DJs and MCs, including DJ Bonita Vibez and a closing set by DJ Nigel – along with an "uplifting conversation" hosted by Locally Fresh about why Juneteenth should become a federal holiday.
Here's the full show lineup:
The event is from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, all happening online at twitch.tv/thegrandcollab._
