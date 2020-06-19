JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Friday, June 19, 2020

Organize Florida Education Fund and the Grand Collab host Juneteenth Virtual Jubilee on Friday night

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge The Grand Collab with BeerMoney UNLTD and Locally Fresh in May - PHOTO VIA THE GRAND COLLABFACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Grand CollabFacebook
  • The Grand Collab with BeerMoney UNLTD and Locally Fresh in May

Here's a last-minute addition to your Juneteenth celebration plans: a socially distant way to get together to celebrate Blackness, with a renewed focus on fighting racism.

The Organize Florida Education Fund is teaming up with Orlando's the Grand Collab to host a "Juneteenth Virtual Jubilee" live on Twitch tonight, Friday, starting at 8.

The evening will feature Central Florida DJs and MCs, including DJ Bonita Vibez and a closing set by DJ Nigel – along with an "uplifting conversation" hosted by Locally Fresh about why Juneteenth should become a federal holiday.

Here's the full show lineup:

  • 8-8:10 p.m.: Intro - Locally Fresh
  • 8:10-8:30 p.m.: DJ Bonita Vibez
  • 8:30-9 p.m.: History of Juneteenth with the Organize Florida Education Fund
  • 9-9:30 p.m.: Truly Def & Aubrey West
  • 9:30-9:40 p.m.: Locally Fresh (interlude/discussion)
  • 9:40-10 p.m.: Shinobi Stalin & Beermoney UNLTD
  • 10pm-10:10 p.m.: Locally Fresh
  • 10:10-10:30 p.m.: EyeQ
  • 10:30-10:40 p.m.: Locally Fresh (interlude/discussion)
  • 10:40-11 p.m.: MoZaic
  • 11-11:11 p.m.: Locally Fresh Final (interlude/discussion)
  • 11:11-12 a.m.: DJ Nigel
  • 11:50 p.m.: Parting words

The event is from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, all happening online at twitch.tv/thegrandcollab.

click to enlarge EVENT FLYER VIA GRAND COLLAB/FACEBOOK
  • Event flyer via Grand Collab/Facebook
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

