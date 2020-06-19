Organize Florida Education Fund and the Grand Collab host Juneteenth Virtual Jubilee on Friday night

click to enlarge Photo via the Grand CollabFacebook

The Grand Collab with BeerMoney UNLTD and Locally Fresh in May

Here's a last-minute addition to your Juneteenth celebration plans: a socially distant way to get together to celebrate Blackness, with a renewed focus on fighting racism.

The Organize Florida Education Fund is teaming up with Orlando's the Grand Collab to host a "Juneteenth Virtual Jubilee" live on Twitch tonight, Friday, starting at 8.

The evening will feature Central Florida DJs and MCs, including DJ Bonita Vibez and a closing set by DJ Nigel – along with an "uplifting conversation" hosted by Locally Fresh about why Juneteenth should become a federal holiday.

Here's the full show lineup:

8-8:10 p.m.: Intro - Locally Fresh

8:10-8:30 p.m.: DJ Bonita Vibez

8:30-9 p.m.: History of Juneteenth with the Organize Florida Education Fund

9-9:30 p.m.: Truly Def & Aubrey West

9:30-9:40 p.m.: Locally Fresh (interlude/discussion)

9:40-10 p.m.: Shinobi Stalin & Beermoney UNLTD

10pm-10:10 p.m.: Locally Fresh

10:10-10:30 p.m.: EyeQ

10:30-10:40 p.m.: Locally Fresh (interlude/discussion)

10:40-11 p.m.: MoZaic

11-11:11 p.m.: Locally Fresh Final (interlude/discussion)

11:11-12 a.m.: DJ Nigel

11:50 p.m.: Parting words

The event is from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, all happening online at twitch.tv/thegrandcollab.