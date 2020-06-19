JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Friday, June 19, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, June 19, 2020

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Masks Now Mandatory in Orange County



Orange County Mayor Jerry Demmings makes it official. Masks are now mandatory. - LINK

Today we honor Juneteenth, a celebration of the emancipation of Black Americans from slavery in the United States. Here's a list of Central Florida's events. - LINK

Unemployment rates drop in Florida as COVID numbers soar. - LINK

Pandemic aside, Bite30 is still happening. More then 30 restaurants offering 3 course meals for 30-bucks for 30-days. - LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

