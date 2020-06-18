Watch the premiere of Orlando rapper Redd Simpkins' new animated video 'Deep Space'

click image Photo courtesy Redd Simpkins/Facebook

Orlando rapper and Grand Collab member Redd Simpkins released his newest album, Curse of the Lucid Dreamer, back in February, and today Orlando Weekly is proud to premiere the music video for standout track "Deep Space."

The video was created in, ahem, collaboration with fellow Grand Collab stalwart Big Phels and it's a dizzying illustrated trip through innerspace with lightning-fast nods to A Trip to the Moon, Mark Morrison, Mighty Mouse, and even the Infinity Gauntlet with the scratchy feel of manic scrawls on a sketchpad springing to twitchy, frenetic life.

Lucid Dreamer was a partnership between Simpkins on the mic and prolific local producer Phluid handling beats, a loosely conceptual body of songs based around the dreams ― good and bad ― that take place over a single night's sleep.

We are happy to present the first look at "Deep Space" below …