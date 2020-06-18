Orlando marks Juneteenth with Friday events and demonstrations all over the city

click to enlarge Image via Adobe Stock

The holiday Juneteenth, a celebration of the emancipation of Black Americans from slavery in the United States, is Friday and there are a large number of demonstrations, remembrances, events and protests set for Orlando to celebrate the day.

Here are a few of the gatherings set for tomorrow:

A Juneteenth Freedom Day March starts at Lake Eola Park at 3 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., attendees will tmarch through Downtown Orlando to Parramore for a gathering with speakers, performances and voter registration.

Hannibal Square Community Land Trust is putting on a Virtual Juneteenth Celebration at 7 p.m. centering around “Imagining Freedom: Black Community and Creating Place," a conversation between UCF professor Scot French and former Orlandoan, and now Professor of History at Michigan State, Julian Chambliss.

A Juneteenth Silent Name Honoring Demonstration starts in the morning along John Young Parkway. Find out more information here.

The Juneteenth Protest and March starts at 10 a.m. at Orlando Police Headquarters on Orange Blossom Trail and attendees will march to Orlando City Hall. This is an all-day rally with speakers.

Juneteenth ― the Freedom Celebration is happening in Kissimmee at 7 p.m. at 7593 Gathering Drive.

Juneteenth Rally for Justice starts at Bill Breeze Park in Ocoee at 10 a.m. Speakers include State Rep. Geraldine Thompson and former NFL player William Floyd. Later that afternoon there will be a separate Juneteenth march and demonstration at Ocoee City Hall (150 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ocoee) at 3 p.m.

A National Juneteenth Emancipation Demonstration will be held at 1 p.m. at the Orange County Courthouse (425 N. Orange Ave.)



A Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest will happen at 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul's AME Church in Apopka.

click image Photo courtesy Let Your Voice Be Heard/Facebook