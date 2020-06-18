Orlando marks Juneteenth with Friday events and demonstrations all over the city

The holiday Juneteenth, a celebration of the emancipation of Black Americans from slavery in the United States, is Friday and there are a large number of demonstrations, remembrances, events and protests set for Orlando to celebrate the day.
Here are a few of the gatherings set for tomorrow:
A Juneteenth Freedom Day March starts at Lake Eola Park at 3 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., attendees will tmarch through Downtown Orlando to Parramore for a gathering with speakers, performances and voter registration.
Hannibal Square Community Land Trust is putting on a Virtual Juneteenth Celebration at 7 p.m. centering around “Imagining Freedom: Black Community and Creating Place," a conversation between UCF professor Scot French and former Orlandoan, and now Professor of History at Michigan State, Julian Chambliss.
A Juneteenth Silent Name Honoring Demonstration starts in the morning along John Young Parkway. Find out more information here.
The Juneteenth Protest and March starts at 10 a.m. at Orlando Police Headquarters on Orange Blossom Trail and attendees will march to Orlando City Hall. This is an all-day rally with speakers.
Juneteenth ― the Freedom Celebration is happening in Kissimmee at 7 p.m. at 7593 Gathering Drive.
Juneteenth Rally for Justice starts at Bill Breeze Park in Ocoee at 10 a.m. Speakers include State Rep. Geraldine Thompson and former NFL player William Floyd. Later that afternoon there will be a separate Juneteenth march and demonstration at Ocoee City Hall (150 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ocoee) at 3 p.m.The Juneteenth Caribbean Freedom March route will go from the Orange County Courthouse (425 N. Orange Ave.) to Lake Eola Park and starts at 3 p.m.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.