Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, June 18, 2020

A special silent demonstration is set for tomorrow (Friday) morning at 9AM in Orlando.The names of 300 people who died due to some form of racial inequality will be on display.There's also a suggested dress code and they're asking everyone to wear a mask. - LINK So remember when Governor DeSantis told us earlier this week that more than 50% of the COVID tests administered at Orlando International Airport came back positive, to the tune of 260 new cases?Well, he was wrong.Apparently his office supplied him with some wrong data. - LINK Increased COVID testing at Central Florida nursing homes will surely result in an increase number of local COVID cases. - LINK If you're looking for something to watch this weekend, we highly recommend, "Miss Juneteenth".A Black female filmmaker telling a Black woman's story. - LINK