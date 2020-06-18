Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, June 18, 2020

click to enlarge
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
Juneteenth Silent Demonstration Set For Friday Morning
A special silent demonstration is set for tomorrow (Friday) morning at 9AM in Orlando.
The names of 300 people who died due to some form of racial inequality will be on display.
There's also a suggested dress code and they're asking everyone to wear a mask. - LINK
So remember when Governor DeSantis told us earlier this week that more than 50% of the COVID tests administered at Orlando International Airport came back positive, to the tune of 260 new cases?
Well, he was wrong.
Apparently his office supplied him with some wrong data. - LINK
Increased COVID testing at Central Florida nursing homes will surely result in an increase number of local COVID cases. - LINK
If you're looking for something to watch this weekend, we highly recommend, "Miss Juneteenth".
A Black female filmmaker telling a Black woman's story. - LINK
Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.