JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 18, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Thursday, June 18, 2020

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Juneteenth Silent Demonstration Set For Friday Morning



A special silent demonstration is set for tomorrow (Friday) morning at 9AM in Orlando.

The names of 300 people who died due to some form of racial inequality will be on display.

There's also a suggested dress code and they're asking everyone to wear a mask. - LINK

So remember when Governor DeSantis told us earlier this week that more than 50% of the COVID tests administered at Orlando International Airport came back positive, to the tune of 260 new cases?

Well, he was wrong.

Apparently his office supplied him with some wrong data. - LINK

Increased COVID testing at Central Florida nursing homes will surely result in an increase number of local COVID cases. - LINK

If you're looking for something to watch this weekend, we highly recommend, "Miss Juneteenth".

A Black female filmmaker telling a Black woman's story. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of Magic 107.7

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis said 260 airport employees tested positive for COVID-19. MCO says that's not true Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to keep state open as cases surge Read More

  3. MTV fires 'Siesta Key' star Alex Kompothecras over allegations of racist social media posts Read More

  4. Federal judge refuses delay in order granting voting rights to Florida felons Read More

  5. Florida achieves new single-day record for coronavirus cases, with 2,783 reported Tuesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation