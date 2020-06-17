JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

COVID Concerns Force The WWE To Suspend Operations



You might remember when the state deemed the WWE an essential Florida business, allowing the organization to hold closed matches.

Now, one of the WWE superstars has tested positive for COVID-19 and their Orlando operations have once again shut down. - LINK

Great news kids!! The Orlando Science Center has reopened for business. - LINK

For the first time in months, Florida's Welcome Centers are welcoming back tourists. - LINK

Even as COVID cases continue to rise, Governor Ron DeSantis vows to keep Florida open for business. - LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

