Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Alligator Bites Man In Face And He Survives



I'm not exactly sure how you survive an alligator bite to the face, but one Florida man sure figured it out!

And he did it just in time. - LINK

By state mandate, Publix employees must wear face masks.

However, the grocery chain's management has decided that not "all" face masks are welcome. - LINK

One of my favorite local theaters has gotten a little financial boost. - LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

