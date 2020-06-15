Sus Hi Eatstation pledges to donate 100 percent of Monday's profits to campaign to end police brutality

click to enlarge

Sus Hi, the local fast-casual, Ninja-themed sushi chain, is donating 100 percent of their profits from Monday's sales to a policy initiative to reduce police killings in the United States.

"Our profits made today from all locations will be 100% donated to Campaign Zero," said the restaurant company on Facebook.

Campaign Zero launched an "8 Can't Wait" project this month to curtail police violence, making today's announcement a pretty bold stand for a sushi joint. While it's true that the initiative does not address all forms of systemic racism in policing, widespread adoption of its policy platform would be a big start.

The campaign pushes for new laws ending the racially discriminatory "broken windows policing" of crimes that do not threaten public safety, as well as demilitarizing police units and limiting the use of force, along with more independent community oversight and investigations of police.

Sus Hi has six Orlando-area locations, including E. Colonial Drive, UCF, Altamonte Springs, the Lake Nona area, and near Mall at Millenia, as well as locations in Tampa and Gainesville.