Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, June 15, 2020

As Florida sees a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, some local businesses are finding themselves closing for a second time. - LINK The Orlando Weekly is putting together something pretty special.A collection of photos from everyday citizens chronicling local protests as people everywhere fight for racial equality. - LINK Florida's police union is fighting to keep an officer's identity sealed claiming cops have the same right to privacy as anyone else. - LINK Last week we came together to remember the 49 angels lost in the Pulse massacre.Today, a local legislator is proposing declaring the Pulse site a National Memorial Site. - LINK