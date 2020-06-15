JOIN ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB. BECAUSE NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS.

Monday, June 15, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, June 15, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Local Businesses Shutting Down Again



As Florida sees a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, some local businesses are finding themselves closing for a second time. - LINK

The Orlando Weekly is putting together something pretty special.

A collection of photos from everyday citizens chronicling local protests as people everywhere fight for racial equality. - LINK

Florida's police union is fighting to keep an officer's identity sealed claiming cops have the same right to privacy as anyone else. - LINK

Last week we came together to remember the 49 angels lost in the Pulse massacre.

Today, a local legislator is proposing declaring the Pulse site a National Memorial Site. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

