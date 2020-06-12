Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 12, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Supreme Court continues to allow executions of prisoners with intellectual disabilities

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 12:10 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock

Three weeks after a major ruling on the issue, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday turned down appeals by two convicted murderers who argued they should be spared from potential execution because of intellectual disabilities.

Justices on May 21 said the court made a “clear error” in 2016 when it gave some Death Row inmates another chance to argue that they should be shielded from execution because they have intellectual disabilities. In the May 21 decision, justices scrapped the 2016 ruling and barred Death Row inmate Harry Franklin Phillips from trying to show that he has an intellectual disability that could prevent his execution in a 1982 murder.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2014 rejected part of Florida’s tests for determining whether defendants have intellectual disabilities. click to tweet

The Supreme Court followed up Thursday by applying the reasoning in the Phillips case to reject appeals by inmates Gary Lawrence and Alphonso Cave. Both had raised arguments about having intellectual disabilities. Lawrence was convicted of first-degree murder in 1995 in Santa Rosa County, while Cave was convicted of first-degree murder in 1982 in Martin County.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2014 rejected part of Florida’s tests for determining whether defendants have intellectual disabilities. That part of the tests set a cutoff score of 70 on IQ exams. The U.S. Supreme Court said the state could not use such a “rigid rule.”

The Florida Supreme Court in 2016 ruled that the U.S. Supreme Court decision should be applied retroactively, which could have given longtime inmates such as Phillips, Lawrence and Cave another chance to prove they have intellectual disabilities and should be spared execution. The 4-1 ruling on May 21, however, said that applying the decision retroactively was erroneous.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida just had its biggest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases Read More

  2. 'New York Times'-produced documentary explores life in Central Florida's retirement capitol, the Villages Read More

  3. Sexual harassment allegations against owner of Sanctum Cafe and Proper & Wild rattle Orlando restaurant community Read More

  4. Disney pulls advertising from Fox News host Tucker Carlson's program Read More

  5. Weeki Wachee, Florida's mermaid city, officially dissolves Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation