Republican Party of Florida ready with 'red carpet' to host national convention

Florida Republicans believe they can hold a “safe, secure & successful” Republican National Convention, following a report in The Washington Post that Jacksonville is the front-runner to host the event.
“While no final decision has been made by the RNC we understand Jacksonville is a front runner. This certainly has been generating a lot of attention and excitement. We continue to believe that Florida would be the best place for the Convention,” Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters, a state senator from Sarasota, said in a tweet from the state party on Wednesday.
“Florida is open for business and ready to roll out the red carpet. If selected, our goal would be to host a safe, secure & successful event. Florida has a lot to offer & also happens to be the home of @realDonaldTrump and America’s best Governor, @GovRonDeSantis,” Gruters continued.
