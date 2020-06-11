Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Bloggytown

Republican Party of Florida ready with 'red carpet' to host national convention

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 12:06 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS
  • Photo via Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Republicans believe they can hold a “safe, secure & successful” Republican National Convention, following a report in The Washington Post that Jacksonville is the front-runner to host the event.

“While no final decision has been made by the RNC we understand Jacksonville is a front runner. This certainly has been generating a lot of attention and excitement. We continue to believe that Florida would be the best place for the Convention,” Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters, a state senator from Sarasota, said in a tweet from the state party on Wednesday.

“Florida is open for business and ready to roll out the red carpet. If selected, our goal would be to host a safe, secure & successful event. Florida has a lot to offer & also happens to be the home of @realDonaldTrump and America’s best Governor, @GovRonDeSantis,” Gruters continued.

"Florida is open for business and ready to roll out the red carpet," said DeSantis. click to tweet
Republicans had planned to hold the August event in Charlotte, N.C., but President Donald Trump has called for moving it because North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wouldn’t give assurances that coronavirus physical-distancing rules will be lifted by the time of the convention.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Jacksonville was the tentative front-runner to play host, and other national media outlets followed with similar reports on Wednesday. Other cities listed as potential landing spots include Orlando, Nashville, Dallas and Savannah, Ga.

Some national party meetings planned for the convention may still be held in Charlotte. Questions linger about whether Jacksonville has sufficient hotel space to handle the tens of thousands of people who would converge on the city.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brevard police officer suspended after controversial weekend posts on social media Read More

  2. Sexual harassment allegations against owner of Sanctum Cafe and Proper & Wild rattle Orlando restaurant community Read More

  3. Eustis will be the future home for the Lighthouse 5, the 'largest drive-in movie theatre in the world' Read More

  4. Universal Orlando has not announced its new Jurassic Park roller coaster, but it's quickly taking shape Read More

  5. SeaWorld Orlando's reopening met with new push by fans to remove board chairman Scott Ross Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation