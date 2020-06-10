Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Folks Are Wondering If Orange County Really CARES



Even after adjustments to it's application process, Orange County's CARE website crashes for a second straight day. - LINK

Brevard Sheriff's deputy fired after controversial social media posts. - LINK

Local employer, Deloitte, is doing something I think we all wish we could do. Its distancing itself from Florida's unemployment system. - LINK

More than ever, this is a great time to support black owned businesses and there's a breakfast joint in Maitland that takes your tastebuds straight to Lousiana. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of Magic 107.7

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida just had its biggest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases Read More

  2. 'New York Times'-produced documentary explores life in Central Florida's retirement capitol, the Villages Read More

  3. Sexual harassment allegations against owner of Sanctum Cafe and Proper & Wild rattle Orlando restaurant community Read More

  4. Weeki Wachee, Florida's mermaid city, officially dissolves Read More

  5. Disney pulls advertising from Fox News host Tucker Carlson's program Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation