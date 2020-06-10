Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida law against unlicensed dietary advice challenged in federal court

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 11:00 PM

click to enlarge Heather Kokesch Del Castillo - PHOTO VIA INSTITUTE FOR JUSTICE
  • Photo via Institute for Justice
  • Heather Kokesch Del Castillo

Weighing arguments about the First Amendment and government regulation, a federal appeals court Thursday will take up a dispute about the constitutionality of a Florida law that restricts unlicensed people from giving dietary advice.

Panhandle resident Heather Kokesch Del Castillo, backed by a national libertarian legal group, challenged the law after the Florida Department of Health cited her in 2017 for getting paid to provide dietary advice without being a state-licensed dietitian or nutritionist. Del Castillo ran what court documents describe as a “health-coaching” business that included providing advice about what to eat.

A federal district judge last year rejected Del Castillo’s challenge to the law, spurring an appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Del Castillo’s attorneys contend the advice she has given is protected speech under the First Amendment and is allowed in many other states.

“Here, the Department (of Health) has produced no evidence that one-on-one dietary advice poses any different risk from the virtually endless supply of dietary advice available in books, on television and online,” Del Castillo’s attorneys from the national Institute for Justice wrote in a brief at the appeals court. “The department has produced no evidence that, as a result of licensure, Floridians are any healthier than Americans in the 25 states that do not license the practice of dietetics.”

In Florida, unlicensed people are free to give dietary advice if they are not paid for it. click to tweet

But Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office, representing the Department of Health, said unlicensed people are free to give dietary advice if they are not paid for it. In a brief, the state said licensing standards to practice dietetics and nutrition counseling are designed to protect public health and safety.

“The Florida Legislature crafted the (law) to protect the public health and safety by requiring those who would practice dietetics and nutrition counseling to meet certain educational and clinical standards and to obtain and maintain a license reflecting their competency,” the state’s brief said. “In so doing, the Legislature carefully balanced the rights of unlicensed individuals to speak freely to individuals, to conduct classes or seminars or give speeches to groups, or to blog or write books on the topic of diet and nutrition.”

A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court is slated to take up the case Thursday during a hearing in Jacksonville.

The arguments come as Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the Republican-controlled Legislature look to trim regulations on many types of professions. The House and Senate passed a wide-ranging deregulation bill in March that includes changes related to dietary advice.

The bill (HB 1193) had not been formally sent to DeSantis as of Wednesday morning, but it would offer at least a partial avenue for unlicensed people to provide dietary advice. The bill, in part, would allow unlicensed people to get paid for such information so long as they do not “represent or imply that they are a dietician, licensed dietitian, registered dietitian, nutritionist, licensed nutritionist, licensed nutrition counselor, or use any other term or symbol that implies the they are a dietitian, nutritionist, or nutrition counselor,” a House analysis of the bill said.

The state had 5,413 licensed dietitians and nutritionists during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to the House analysis.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brevard police officer suspended after controversial weekend posts on social media Read More

  2. Sexual harassment allegations against owner of Sanctum Cafe and Proper & Wild rattle Orlando restaurant community Read More

  3. Eustis will be the future home for the Lighthouse 5, the 'largest drive-in movie theatre in the world' Read More

  4. Universal Orlando has not announced its new Jurassic Park roller coaster, but it's quickly taking shape Read More

  5. SeaWorld Orlando's reopening met with new push by fans to remove board chairman Scott Ross Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation