Florida coronavirus infections continue rising, with 1,371 new cases reported Wednesday

click to enlarge Photo via Florida Health

The U.S. surpassed 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and cases continued to spike in Florida. The state health department announced on Wednesday morning a total of 1,371 new positive cases and 36 virus-related deaths, bringing Florida to a total of 67,371 cases and 2,801 deaths.

For the past ten days, Florida has been reporting over 1,000 new cases per day. Meanwhile Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on June 3 that all Florida counties, except Maima-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, would enter Phase 2 on June 5. However, as Florida faces a spike in positive cases, bars, nightclubs, gyms, theme parks, restaurants and retailers are expected to keep all customers safe.

Orange County specifically has seen an increase in positive cases since June 1, reporting 80 new cases as of yesterday for a total of 2,451 cases and 46 deaths. Seminole County has seen smaller increases compared to Orange County, but saw a jump in cases from June 8, at eight new cases, to 29 new cases on June 9. Seminole County stands at a total of 578 positive cases and 12 deaths. Lake County, however, has seen a decreases in cases from five new cases on June 7, to three cases on June 9, for a total of 327 positive cases and 15 deaths.

As protests have raged throughout Florida, there has been concerns that demonstrations are causing the increase, however, there has been an emphasis on social distancing and mask use at most protests. Recent positive cases are also a result of increased testing and tests done prior to the protests. In Orange County alone, there have been a total of 86,287 people tested, with 2.9 percent testing positive. Additionally, although cases have seen increases, the number of deaths have been decreasing significantly.

As Florida continues to reopen at a 50 percent and 75 percent capacity, health officials urge the use masks and social distancing in all spaces. While we should be enjoying the Florida summer and getting out and making a difference, your health (and the health of others) also matters.