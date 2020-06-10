Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Black Lives Matter demonstration organized by local Black trans women to be held at Orlando City Hall on Wednesday afternoon

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Photo by Michael Lothrop

The Black Lives Matter demonstrations and rallies sparked by the killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police continues in Orlando with an event in Downtown Orlando on Wednesday afternoon. As part of nationwide actions organized by the Trans People of Color Coalition, local Black trans women have organized a protest at 1 p.m. today on the steps of Orlando City Hall, to amplify the voices of the local Black trans community.

Orlando trans activist Mulan Williams released a statement on the protest:

"This demonstration to me means another foot in the right direction to making everyone feel included. Being trans I sometimes feel abandoned and pushed to the side in all communities but today this demonstration gives me hope for change. It’s giving me joy to know we can all come together as one and fight for justice and peace for all.”

The killing of Black trans man Tony McDade by a police officer in Tallahassee at the end of May adds yet another layer of urgency to this gathering.

The demonstration will begin at 1 p.m. today in front of Orlando City Hall (400 S. Orange Ave.).

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

