On Wednesday, local photographer and stylists will offer pay-what-you-want services to Orlando job-seekers

Portrait of Dusty Rhodes by Harry Aaron

In hopefully good news for those who are about to attempt re-entering the job market in Central Florida, a local photographer and stylists are offering pay-what-you-can services tomorrow to get you a professional head shot to aid in your job search. This event is Wednesday in the Mills 50 area, and you need to email today to reserve your spot.

Photographer Harry Aaron (who, incidentally, has done some incredible independent wrestling photographs) and stylists Veronica Perez and Florida Ma'am are going to do their very best to make your look your best at Qreate Coffee & Studio on 1212 Woodward St. from 3-5 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, June 10). The services are provided on a pay-what-you-can basis. and aimed to assist those unemployed locally.

As of this writing there are still slots open, and a reservation is mandatory, so email harryjaaron@gmail.com immediately to reserve your slot.