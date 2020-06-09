Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Bloggytown

On Wednesday, local photographer and stylists will offer pay-what-you-want services to Orlando job-seekers

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM

click image Portrait of Dusty Rhodes by Harry Aaron - PHOTO COURTESY HARRY AARON/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Harry Aaron/Instagram
  • Portrait of Dusty Rhodes by Harry Aaron

In hopefully good news for those who are about to attempt re-entering the job market in Central Florida, a local photographer and stylists are offering pay-what-you-can services tomorrow to get you a professional head shot to aid in your job search. This event is Wednesday in the Mills 50 area, and you need to email today to reserve your spot.

Photographer Harry Aaron (who, incidentally, has done some incredible independent wrestling photographs) and stylists Veronica Perez and Florida Ma'am are going to do their very best to make your look your best at Qreate Coffee & Studio on 1212 Woodward St. from 3-5 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, June 10). The services are provided on a pay-what-you-can basis. and aimed to assist those unemployed locally.

As of this writing there are still slots open, and a reservation is mandatory, so email harryjaaron@gmail.com immediately to reserve your slot.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando has not announced its new Jurassic Park roller coaster, but it's quickly taking shape Read More

  2. Orlando's Swan City Bagels closes after owner's 'hateful' tweets spark controversy Read More

  3. Blake Shelton's Southern-style restaurant, Ole Red Orlando, opens in Orlando on June 19 Read More

  4. Orange County closes down CARES Act application portal for financial relief after only a few minutes Read More

  5. Six big ways Orlando theme parks are changing, aside from coronavirus safety measures Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation