Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

The Curfew Is Lifted & Gas Prizes Are On The Way Up



After several days of productive, peaceful rallies, Orlando lifts its curfew. Orange County addresses its covid curfew which was still in effect. - LINK

If you've been enjoying the low gas prices, we have some bad news. Gas prices are going up and it's happening quickly. - LINK

It's not being talked about much, but the new Jurrasic Park roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort is taking shape. - LINK

It didn't seem like a very caring approach when Orange County's CARE website shut down ten minutes after opening. - LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

