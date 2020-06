For a second day Orange County shuts down CARES Act application portal soon after opening

–

The Individual & Family Assistance Program has received the start of 50K applications. The portal is now closed for new applicants. Those who are in the system will still be able to complete their uploads. Applicants will have until tomorrow at midnight to complete their uploads. — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 9, 2020

The Individual and Family Assistance Program portal is receiving higher than normal web volume. Applications are going through, but for those receiving an error message, please continue to re-load your documents. (1/2) — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 9, 2020

We understand this is a frustrating situation. We have been sharing your comments with our web team, and will continue to monitor the situation. We appreciate your patience. (2/2) — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 9, 2020

The Small Business Application Portal is reportedly still open as of this writing.

Orange County shut down their CARES Act application portal today just before 9:30 a.m.just over an hour after reopening for servicemarking the second day of a confusing and frustrating roll-out of the system for local applicants.The portals reopened at 8 a.m. this morning and by 9:27 a.m., system administrators shut the Individual & Family Assistance Program down for the day, sending out this tweet after apparently receiving 50,000 applications:The writing was already on the wall that today would be a bumpy ride for applicants as early as 8:38 a.m. this morning, with these two tweets sent out:Claimants already "in" the system have until midnight tomorrow to complete their applications.Orange County residents expressed frustration yesterday over the system being shut down a few minutes after the 8 a.m. opening to the public. Orange County Mayor Demings was also reportedly unhappy with this, amending and pushing forward an earlier decision to not reopen the portal until Wednesday to today.It's maddening to see those in need of financial assistance and already under huge amounts of stress being forced to deal with two broken and mercurial web portals now, not just one Applications for Individual and Family Assistance are set to reopen Wednesday , June 10, at 8 a.m. but this is a continually shifting situation.