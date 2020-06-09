For a second day Orange County shuts down CARES Act application portal soon after opening

The Individual & Family Assistance Program has received the start of 50K applications. The portal is now closed for new applicants. Those who are in the system will still be able to complete their uploads. Applicants will have until tomorrow at midnight to complete their uploads.— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 9, 2020
The Individual and Family Assistance Program portal is receiving higher than normal web volume. Applications are going through, but for those receiving an error message, please continue to re-load your documents. (1/2)— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 9, 2020
Claimants already "in" the system have until midnight tomorrow to complete their applications.
We understand this is a frustrating situation. We have been sharing your comments with our web team, and will continue to monitor the situation. We appreciate your patience. (2/2)— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 9, 2020
