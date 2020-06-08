Sanford mayor Jeff Triplett resigns to run for Seminole Property Appraiser

click to enlarge Photo via Jeff Triplett/Facebook

After winning reelection as Sanford Mayor in 2018, Jeff Triplett is calling it quits to run for Seminole Property Tax Appraiser.

"This morning, in accordance with Florida election regulations, I resigned my position as Mayor of the City of Sanford," wrote Triplett in letter sent to City Clerk Tracy Houchin on Monday. "This was done in concert with my opening of a campaign account, and qualifying to seek the office of the Property Appraiser of Seminole County."

The resignation announcement was a surprise to city officials, and a council meeting will be held Monday night, led by Vice Mayor Art Woodruff, to address the appointment of a new mayor – as Triplett's announcement came after the filing date for voters to choose a replacement. The four remaining commissioners have until July 8 to appoint an acting mayor.

click to enlarge Screenshot via City of Sanford

Former Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett's webpage on the city's website