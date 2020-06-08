Sanford mayor Jeff Triplett resigns to run for Seminole Property Appraiser

After winning reelection as Sanford Mayor in 2018, Jeff Triplett is calling it quits to run for Seminole Property Tax Appraiser.
"This morning, in accordance with Florida election regulations, I resigned my position as Mayor of the City of Sanford," wrote Triplett in letter sent to City Clerk Tracy Houchin on Monday. "This was done in concert with my opening of a campaign account, and qualifying to seek the office of the Property Appraiser of Seminole County."
The resignation announcement was a surprise to city officials, and a council meeting will be held Monday night, led by Vice Mayor Art Woodruff, to address the appointment of a new mayor – as Triplett's announcement came after the filing date for voters to choose a replacement. The four remaining commissioners have until July 8 to appoint an acting mayor.A senior vice president at United Legacy Bank when he was first elected, Triplett is currently owner of JCT Strategies, a role he's had in addition to the part-time mayoral role. Triplett was first elected in 2010 and began his first term in 2011, the year before the shooting death of unarmed Black teenager Trayvon Martin at the hands of George Zimmerman.
